Bobina en color

Not Available

Eleventh reel of a project that starts from the novel "Voyage autour de ma chambre" by Xavier de Maistre. Isn't memory a color film? Isn't it a color memory film? "Cinema? Yes, it is a procedure. Red is also a procedure. [...] I hope I have made a film, a procedure. Blue is also a procedure." (Marcel Broodthaers, "Cinéma", p.66) "It can also happen that that object that I now see yellow, tomorrow will see it orange. The two sensations are what they are, and they demonstrate it by 'imposing' their content on me, already yellow and orange. So I must say: in your case - yesterday - I saw O yellow, in another case - today - I see O orange. microscope, I see it in a different color or another way. I have not been deceived in the first case. I have simply seen it without the microscope. I would be deceived if I tried to assign to the second experience the color value of the first, or vice versa. " (Ignacio Gómez de Liaño, "Philosophical Illuminations")