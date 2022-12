Not Available

Creepy man named "The Kisser" attacks strangers on the NYC subway, by handing out unwanted kisses and inserting bugs into their mouths. Community helpline 'Bobo Touch' takes extra measures to solve this case. Directors: Bobo Touch, Brian Bonz and Mike Rizzo, Writer: Brian Bonz; Stars: Brian Bonz, Mike Rizzo, Nicholas M. Garofolo, Bonnie Schneider and Mike Strandberg.