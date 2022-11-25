Bob's Busy Day

Not Available

Bob, his girlfriend and her mother are driving through South America. Bob wants to get married at the next town, Los Poach-os Egg-os, where they are currently holding a festival called Dontdoit Day. The road to wedded bliss for Bob and his girl hits a slight bump as his girl catches the eye of a dashing gaucho, and the Mayor, who is the only official in town who can perform the wedding, refuses to do so on Dontdoit Day. In addition, Bob has been the bane of the Mayor's existence since arriving in town, in part since Bob has also cast his eyes on a pretty señorita, who happens to be courted by the Mayor.