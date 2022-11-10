1962

Boccaccio '70

  • Romance
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 1962

Studio

Cineriz

Four directors tell tales of Eros fit for a 1970s Decameron. Working-class lovers, Renzo and Luciana, marry but must hide it from her employer; plus, they need a room of their own. A billboard of Anita Ekberg provocatively selling milk gives a prudish crusader for public decency more than he can handle. The wife of a count whose escapades with call girls make the front page of the papers decides to work to prove her independence, but what is she qualified to do? A buxom carnival-booth manager who owes back taxes offers herself for one night in a lottery: a nerdy sacristan and a jealous cowboy make for a lovers' triangle. In each, women take charge, but not always happily

Cast

Julian BonfiglioRenzo (Episodio "Renzo e Luciana")
Germano GilioliRenzo (Episodio "Renzo e Luciana")
Anita EkbergAnita (segment "Le tentazioni del dottor Antonio")
Peppino De FilippoDr. Antonio Mazzuolo (Episodio "Le tentazioni del dottor Antonio")
Antonio Acquaalto funzionario (Episodio "Le tentazioni del dottor Antonio")
Donatella Della Norala sorella di Antonio (Episodio "Le tentazioni di Antonio")

