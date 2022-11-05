Boda accidentada

Not Available

Kitty, niece of a Marchioness, is betrothed to Don Candido, a wealthy manufacturer of preserves. Nico, an old friend of Candide who is completely ruined, arrives to the fashion hotel in which both are. Nico falls in love with Kitty, but, unlike the other men who court her, treats her with indifference. The girl, wounded in his pride, it is interested to Nico. Just before the wedding, Don Candido leaves claimed by its industrial businesses, and instructs his friend to take care of his bride. Nico and Kitty end up falling in love. Don Candido back the same day fixed for the wedding.