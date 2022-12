Not Available

Bodies In Dissent by Ufuoma Essi is an exploration of the body as a central site of remembrance and resistance. Exploring ideas around 'bodily insurgency' and using the body as an archive, as a point of return, a position of refusal, a broker between transgenerational life and histories, past, present and future. Through archives and evocations Ufuoma Essi examines the legacies and specific histories that connect us and shape our understanding of the past.