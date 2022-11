Not Available

Bodies in Trouble exposes the lesbian body as a battlefield in the context of a right-wing blacklash. Juxtaposing sexual passion with sexual fear, the lesbian eroticism presented by Bociurkiw is inscribed with danger and courage. Using the 1990's summer raid at the Sex Garage in Montreal as a backdrop, Bociurkiw positions her film as a vibrant and pointed critic of the political and social abuse against the homosexual communities.