Bodies, Rest & Motion

1993

Rebelling against his dreary life in a small Arizona town, salesman Nick abandons his girlfriend, Beth, and strikes out onto the highway in search of... something else. Encouraged by her best friend, Carol, Beth reluctantly accepts the romantic attentions of Sid, a local housepainter. But when Nick's impulsive road trip leads him back home again, the stage is set for a wildly comic chain reaction among four people whose lives have suddenly become hopelessly, intertwined!