Bodies Without Bodies in Outer Space

    This mid-length experimental film approximates the economy of a mash-up, bringing together audio-visual footage from over 20 films, multiple audio samples (found and created), and text that combines fictional and biographical stories, some of which relate to the moving image made in Polish People’s Republic (1952-1989). Lacking an ongoing narrative frame, the film combines fragments of stories from various places, embedded in the images, fictional or auto-biographical, told through the voices scattered throughout the film’s soundtrack, and elsewhere through the captions that bring a momentary sense of order through their consistently neat positioning. Fragmented and distorted, the text, sound, and images are, nevertheless, mashed up into a structure of its own idiosyncratic logic, style, and narration.

