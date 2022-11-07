Not Available

BODKIN RAS tells the story of an isolated character; a semi-nomadic wanderer of sorts who is on the outside looking in and disrupting the social and moral order. All characters except Bodkin are real people playing themselves. Red James, a Scotsman who has spent time in various prisons in the UK, narrates the story.BODKIN RAS plays with the idea of the unknown intruder looking for a fresh start, aiming for a fair chance. In his pure and existential aim to belong somewhere he is a hazard to himself and his surrounding.