Body Care and Grooming

This educational film emphasizes the importance of good grooming and personal hygiene habits. Clothes should always appear clean and neat, and should be appropriate to the classroom setting. (Inappropriate dress makes you uncomfortable and conspicuous, not a good thing!) The functions of the skin are examined in scientific detail. Methods for cleaning the skin are demonstrated. Besides maintaining skin and body health, good grooming habits will help you "fit in" in various social situations, and may even help a gal attract a boyfriend!