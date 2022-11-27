Not Available

Body Double 37

    Already for Body Double 15 then 30, Dellsperger was redoing scenes from Brian de Palma’s Pulsions (1980). During the eight weeks of our recent confinement he shot a new scene, a scene of troubled seduction in which he plays both male (the psychiatrist) and female (the prostitute who pushes him to unmask) roles. One must then imagine the prowess of the director-actor-decorator-lighting designer, then editor-keyboarder, alone in his apartment, juggling with the frames and the remote controls.

