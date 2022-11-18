Body of Water

Not Available

Lucy Brydon’s debut feature sensitively addresses the impact of an eating disorder on an individual and their loved ones. Photographer Stephanie (Sian Brooke) has just completed another round of treatment for chronic anorexia and is working hard to reconnect with her family. Her mother Susan (Amanda Burton) is supportive but preoccupied by her forthcoming wedding to Annette (Kazia Pelka). Stephanie’s teenage daughter, competitive swimmer Pearl (Fabienne Piolini-Castle), seems hellbent on refusing her a second chance. Stephanie will need all the strength she has.