Body Remember

Young novelist Haruhiko, along with his girlfriend Ririko, are having lunch with his cousin Yoko as she talks about an important night from three years ago. We cut to: Jiro visits a bar run by Akira and Yoko and reunites after a long absence. Akira and Jiro are best friends since college. Yoko and Akira are now married, but Yoko had a relationship with Jiro in her past. The three friends are excited to be reunited, but at the same time, there is a sense of tension. Yoko and Jiro disappeared while Akira was in the bathroom. Two people burning up under the overpass. Akira catches them in the act... Haruhiko begins writing a novel based on these three people. Ririko tries to stop Haruhiko from sinking into Yoko excessively, but the world of novels has an unexpected ending... When reality, fiction, and dreams run, a new world emerges.