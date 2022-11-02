Since 1980 German institutions send teens to the south of Portugal under experimental projects of social rehabilitation. That's how Katrin comes to Alentejo. She will establish a unique relationship with the surrounding environment, a situation exacerbated by the harshness of the landscape and the emptiness of a socially desertified region. Katrin, twith Julia and Pedro, will build a refuge in a no-man's-land...
|Sylta Fee Wegmann
|Katrin
|Alice Dwyer
|Julia
|André Hennicke
|Dieter
View Full Cast >