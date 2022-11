Not Available

Witness the exhibition that literally gets under your skin and where nobody can remain indifferent. Over 28 million visitors worldwide have already admired them: the authentic anatomical specimens from Dr. Günther von Hagens - uniquely beautiful and instructive. Experience a digital reunion with "The Runner", "The Chess Player", "The Skin Man" and other plastinates. Meet the mind behind BODY WORLDS, his pioneering invention, his work.