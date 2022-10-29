Not Available

Lovely Singh (Salman Khan) is the bodyguard of Sartaj Rana's (Raj Babbar) daughter Divya Rana (Kareena Kapoor). He is very devoted to his duties but irritates her all the time by following her everywhere. Consequently, Divya and her friend (Hazel Keech) call Lovely and start a prank love affair. Lovely starts loving the mystery person but doesn't realizes that it is Divya (who also falls in love with him) who was behind all of this. Sartaj Rana (Raj Babbar) suspects him and Divya to be in love and sends criminals to kill him in case his lover turns out to be Divya. Sensing this, Divya sends her friend to Lovely to tell him her true identity. In a twist, it is revealed that the friend is also in love with Lovely. She falsely accepts that she is her strange lover. They marry and have a child. She dies early and reveals to her son about her fraud and asks him to unite Lovely and Divya.