Not Available

Boetie on Manoeuvres

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Philo Pieterse Productions

Military-Comedy. Sequel to "Boetie gaan border toe". Boetie (Translated into English as 'Buddy' or "Brother") wants to win his girlfriend Liza back, who just dumped him. With the help of some money, he engineers that she is assigned as reporter to the planned manoeuvres, where he would love to impress her. However, things turn out different as Buddy and his comrades are assigned to do the manual labour during the manoeuvres, and the arrogant Captain humiliating them turns out to be Liza's new boyfriend. But when a bunch of criminal madmen disturb the manoeuvre and take a hostage, it is up to Buddy and his comrades to rescue the hostage, their honour - and the girl's love.

Cast

Arnold VoslooBoetie van Tonder
Ian RobertsCorp. White
Greg LatterVeertjie
André JacobsPrester John
Jurgen HellbergCorpse
Louis MinnaarMaj. Murray

View Full Cast >

Images