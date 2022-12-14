Not Available

The film is based on true events, although the characters and the story are fictitious. In 2008 in Gerash, a small city in the south of Fars, Iran, a bogus company gained the trust of a wide range of small and big investors. A large part of these investments was never returned to the owners, resulting in a series of frantic conflicts between the investors and the shareholders. The story revolves around the character of Mohammad, one of the few core members who are involved in this wide monetary fraud. The setting of the story is a wedding ceremony which is on the verge of disruption because the bad news is going to explode any moment. Mohammad senses the danger and tries to salvage some of the cash he is still hiding. In Persian, BUG is an acronym for the equivalent words for 'The Economic Crisis of Gerash'.