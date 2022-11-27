Boggo Road Jail, Australia 1993

Not Available

Recorded in 1993 in Queensland’s notorious Boggo Road prison, this scorching live show – part of a triple bill with The Divinyls and Rose Tattoo – sees rock icon Billy Thorpe & his band return to Australia for the first time in 20 years and deliver rock n’ roll nirvana through a virtual replay of their legendary Sunbury set from 1972. The band are in full flight as they roll out all their big hits, including: Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy , Mamma, Be Bop A Lula, Rock Me Baby, C.C. Rider, Rock ‘n’ Roll City, World Turning, Ooh Poo Pa Doo and many more.