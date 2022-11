Not Available

20 Jahre – Live in Frankfurt am Main is the fourth live album of the German rock band Böhse Onkelz. It was recorded on March 3, 2001 at the Frankfurt Festhalle. The concert should have taken place on November 25, 2000, the 20th anniversary of the Böhse Onkelz. It had to be moved because singer Kevin had a car accident a few days before the concert.