Bohsia: Jangan Pilih Jalan Hitam

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The charmed story of two teenage Amy (Salina Saibi) and Tasya (Nabila Huda) with no education and family background is perfect. Amy and Tasya choose to be stuck in the world of illegal racing by the influence of a boyfriend. Muz (Syamsul Yusof), Tasya's boyfriend likes to talk big and Acai (Sheheizy Sam), Amy's boyfriend challenged an unspoken rule. Amy's father, a gambler, often disrupts the life of Amy. Azam (Aaron Aziz), is a pimp trying to persuade Amy back to the life.

Cast

Nabila HudaTasha
Syamsul YusofMus
Shaheizy SamAcai
Aaron AzizAzam
Diana DanielleAishah
LandoLan

