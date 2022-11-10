BoJack Horseman

Not Available

BoJack, the legendary 90's sitcom star, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whiskey and failed relationships. Now starring in his dream movie (a biopic of Secretariat), but humbled by the events of last season, BoJack attempts to use his career second wind as a stepladder to a springboard to becoming a newer, better BoJack. But new challenges on set and in his personal life, and the demons of his past make it difficult to shake off the skin of his previous self.