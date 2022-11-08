Boku ga Chichioya ni Naru Made

Not Available

In Sapporo, college student Watanabe Sachi approaches her band leader boyfriend Takumi with the news that she is pregnant. Finding it difficult to deal with the fallout, the couple decide to leave Sapporo for the port city of Hakodate instead. Soon, however, they are separated and Sachi has to make a difficult decision about her baby on Christmas Eve. Her decision will ultimately involve Iwadate Shuichi and his wife Mizue, an older couple who still mourn the loss of their own child.