A sweet, romantic comedy involving four gay guys in Tokyo. Tadashi is a confused gay Japanese teenager at an all-boys school who fantasizes about his best friend, Kota. Hiroki and Shiji are a young, gay couple living in Tokyo. When Tadashi sees the couple being openly affectionate on the train one day, he decides to follow them. From this strange beginning, the guys decide to help Tadashi deal with the stress of coming out.