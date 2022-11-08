Not Available

Bokura no Bomei

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Noboru is homeless and can never stay in a job for long. He strives for an independent life, away from society which takes no notice of him in his tent in the forest. This also makes it possible for him to stalk the young Kifuyu, with whom he falls in love at first sight. He has to learn that she is being exploited by her boyfriend Shigehisa with whom she rips off businessmen in search for a sexual adventure. Noboru decides to help her, but he soon realizes that escaping from social dependancies isn't easy.

Cast

Rob Corddry
Cloris LeachmanGladys
Dave BautistaMack Delgado
Yuta MoriyaMikami
Michaela Watkins
Brian Anthony WilsonCharlie

