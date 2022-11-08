Bokura no Bomei

Not Available

Noboru is homeless and can never stay in a job for long. He strives for an independent life, away from society which takes no notice of him in his tent in the forest. This also makes it possible for him to stalk the young Kifuyu, with whom he falls in love at first sight. He has to learn that she is being exploited by her boyfriend Shigehisa with whom she rips off businessmen in search for a sexual adventure. Noboru decides to help her, but he soon realizes that escaping from social dependancies isn't easy.