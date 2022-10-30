Not Available

Bola

  • Drama

BOLA stars newcomer Kenneth Salva as Lester, the star player of their community basketball team who dreams of playing at the country's premier league, but encounters a problem on the way to PBA (Philippine Basketball Association).He meets Pandy (Arnel Ignacio), a couturier who is smitten by Lester's looks. Pandy becomes the team's manager and helps him become part of the college's varsity team.Pandy is obviously in love with Lester, a straight guy devoted to his childhood sweetheart Denise (Sofia Valdez). Lester is at a loss when Pandy's love for him turns into an obsession.Directed by Lem Lorca with a screenplay by Jerry Gracio. Also starring, Jacob Miller, Simon Ibarra, Suzette Ranillo and introducing Geeca Topacio.Produced by R & B Entertainment Production

