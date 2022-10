Not Available

Iwan mistakens as his cousin, a princess on the run from assassins from virtual world. Whilst sending the princess back to her world, Iwan and his friends are pulled into the virtual world too. To get back to their own world, they have to select 3 challenges, one of which is football - to them it is Bola Kampung. However, they find to their horror that football in the virtual world is played against giant robots.