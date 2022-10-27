Not Available

Based on real event, Bolero is an excellent story of progressive recovery of a crime. The story surprises all the time, shows new connections, new possibilities, exposes new ideas and facts. It's possible to understand the film on more levels. It describes the position and all the feelings of victim's family, the police work as well as the impact of the crime on it's malefactors. It also touches the topic of moral decay of the descendants of rich, high-posted families. In addition to this, the power of the storyline is accentuated by the quality of the artistic treatment of the whole piece.