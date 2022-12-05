Not Available

Bolex is about a simple experiment with a rented Bolex which resulted surprisingly in a somewhat magical apparition. What sort of magic? It is the magic that every man in some degree experiences during his life at the sight of a young woman. The film talks about Achilles and the daughter of the Priest of Apollo but since then I read an 1841 account of how George Washington was smitten when unexpectedly he saw a young woman sitting under a tree in the wilds of what is now western Pennsylvania reading a poem. He was young, too, and if the story is true he must have forgotten Martha, to whom he was then engaged. But the story of the magic is true - through thousands of years it has been the same surprising story.