2001

Bollywood/Hollywood

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2001

Studio

Different Tree Same Wood Productions

The Seth family reside in Canada. While Mr. Seth has passed away, his mom is still alive, living with her daughter-in-law, her son, Rahul, and daughter, Twinky. Both Rahul and Twinky are of marriageable age. Rahul shocks them all when he brings home a gorgeous Kimberly, who he wants to marry, and does get reluctant blessings from his mom and grandma. Before the marriage does take place, Kimberly p

Cast

Lisa RaySue (Sunita) Singh
Moushumi ChatterjeeMummy ji
Dina PathakGrandma ji
Kulbhushan KharbandaMr. Singh
Ranjit ChowdhryRocky
Jessica ParéKimberly

View Full Cast >

Images