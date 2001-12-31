Bollywood/Hollywood

The Seth family reside in Canada. While Mr. Seth has passed away, his mom is still alive, living with her daughter-in-law, her son, Rahul, and daughter, Twinky. Both Rahul and Twinky are of marriageable age. Rahul shocks them all when he brings home a gorgeous Kimberly, who he wants to marry, and does get reluctant blessings from his mom and grandma. Before the marriage does take place, Kimberly p
|Lisa Ray
|Sue (Sunita) Singh
|Moushumi Chatterjee
|Mummy ji
|Dina Pathak
|Grandma ji
|Kulbhushan Kharbanda
|Mr. Singh
|Ranjit Chowdhry
|Rocky
|Jessica Paré
|Kimberly
View Full Cast >