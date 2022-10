Not Available

The story follows monkey brothers Raj and Deepu (Rohan Chand), the latter of whom is younger. When Raj accidentally releases the ten-headed demon king Ravana from his enchanted sleep, the demon kidnaps Bollywood superstar Chandani. The unlikely sibling heroes then team up with Chandani’s pet monkey Pinki (Lea Michele) and embark on a thrilling journey to rescue Chandani, save their city and defeat Ravana.