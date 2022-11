Not Available

This is a film about the prima donna of Mariinsky Theatre, laureate of international competitions of opera singers Oxana Shilova, lyric coloratura-soprano. Very justly she is called one of the best voices of the Mariinsky Theatre. She dazzled the scenes of Bolshoi, Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden etc. But what had she to sacrifice, to win this world recognition? We have to make a choice between our family and our career. And often it is not in favour of our beloved.