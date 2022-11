Not Available

Once, the Clueless Stork from the children's delivery center confused the addresses and instead of the Pandas Family brought the Little Panda Bear to the bear named Mik-Mik. Mik-Mik loves order in everything and decides to deliver the Baby Pandu to his parents in South China. On a journey with him, the unlucky neighbor Hare Oscar is tied up. On the way, they meet the boastful Pelican Duke, the cowardly Wolf Janus and the romantic Tiger Cupid.