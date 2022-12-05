Bolshoi Ballet Class Concert Giselle

Not Available

The Bolshoi Ballet has always been renowned for their wonderful dancing, both solo and corps de ballet, so it is a pleasure to report that their return to recordings after an absence due to refurbishment has not resulted in any loss of their previous high standards. Svetlana Lunkina makes a good Giselle and dances with skill and delicacy. Albrecht (Dmitry Gudanov) dances and acts his part with meaning in Act 1 and provides good support when required in Act 2. The unfortunate gamekeeper, Hans (Vitaly Biktimirov), equally acts and dances his role well and is summarily despatched by a very unforgiving Queen on the Wilis (Maria Allash) in Act 2. The Wilis rather steal the show in their famously renowned `danse des Wilis, which is performed with precision and grace.