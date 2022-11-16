Bolshushchaya okhota

Not Available

The warm sea, the hot sun, the burning beauty in police uniform and a bottle of wine are all that Yura Skvortsov needs when he arrives at the resort to heal his wounds. Of course, in any resort there is a dead season. But only here, in Bulgaria, it comes literally. First, the English dog disappears, then the lion, and then even a few tourists disappear altogether ... Yura will have to defend her right to life and love in a fierce battle with unknown monsters that threaten all life. Fortunately, invincible monsters show one weakness: alcohol is poison for them!