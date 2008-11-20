2008

Bolt

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 2008

Studio

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Bolt is the star of the biggest show in Hollywood. The only problem is, he thinks the whole thing is real. When the super dog is accidentally shipped to New York City and separated from Penny, his beloved co-star and owner, Bolt springs into action to find his way home. Together with hilarious new sidekick Rhino, Bolt's #1 fan, and a street-smart cat named Mittens, Bolt sets off on an amazing journey where he discovers he doesn't need super powers to be a hero.

Cast

John TravoltaBolt (voice)
Miley CyrusPenny (voice)
Susie EssmanMittens (voice)
Mark WaltonRhino (voice)
Malcolm McDowellDr. Calico (voice)
James LiptonThe Director (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images