Bomba Queen is loosely based on the story of Josephine "Yvonne" Samson one of the biggest bold stars of the 70s. Before she was Yvonne she was Rose, a provincial girl sold to one of the discreet brothels in Manila. Soon enough Rose was able to escape and make a name for herself as she became Yvonne, the bomba queen. Bomba Queen follows Rose through the successes and pitfalls of her newfound stardom and eventual descent back to poverty.