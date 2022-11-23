Bombai ka babu

Not Available

Story of two friends, end up as a law breaker and another as law enforcer Babu and Malik are two inseparable friends who live in a small town in India. One day they decide to play a prank and steal something. They get caught, while Malik's dad come to bail out and stand surety for him, Babu has no one to do so and ends up in the juvenile center. When the two grow up, Malik becomes a Police Inspector, while Babu takes to crime and ends up being sentenced in jail. When he gets discharged, he goes to meet with his partner-in-crime, Bali, and together they start planning the next heist