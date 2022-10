Not Available

“Bombal” (dir. Marcelo Ferrari) tells the story of Maria Luisa Bombal, an underground writer in the early twenties trying to reconcile her passionate and very sexual lifestyle with her life as a socialite among Santiago’s very conservative elite. She begins the movie in love (obsessed) with Eulogio Sánchez. Although he enjoys sleeping with her, he doesn’t want to date or marry her due to fear of how that might affect his public image.