Two outlaws get in over their heads when they're suddenly entrusted with the care of a wealthy child. Beseeched by a dying man to look after the young Munni, the pair uncovers a puzzle when they try to locate her kin and collect a reward. Who is the man who answers their newspaper ad? And why do some think Munni is already dead? Is the girl actually in danger from her real father? Now, the two crooks must unravel the truth before it's too late.