Not Available

Bombay 70, pin code of Kurla West, is the wild undergrowth behind the veneer of civilization. Born and brought up up here is the protagonist of our short documentary who shows us what it means to be a resident of the notorious Rambachan shawl. The story illuminates the transformation of this 21 year old boy who is a product of the choices the city throws at him. A city with multiple faces; one named Naved, a conservative sunni muslim who performs Namaaz five times a day and one named Naezy, a poet waiting in the wings.