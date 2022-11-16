Not Available

Bombay Ka Chor

Randhir has been an orphan, and lived all his younger life in an orphanage. When he grew up, he took to stealing as a career, and has been on the run from the police since then. One day he comes across a dead body, which resembles his face, and he assumes that person's identity, leaving the police to conclude that Randhir is dead. Randhir, now with a new identity finds out that his name is Kishore, who is wealthy beyond his imagination. He begans to live the easy life, and even has a pretty girlfriend, who he indeeds to marry. But then murphy's law steps in, and Randhir soon realises that he has landed himself in a soup, when the police come looking for Kishore, to charge him with murder.

