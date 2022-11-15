Bombay Rose

Not Available

Bollywood is a cult in India. What is it that makes millions of people believe in it so strongly, follow it with such a passion and celebrate it with such fervour, when for most Indians, life is a struggle from one day to the next? This film is an attempt at demystifying what Bollywood means for young people in love on the streets of Bombay. Amidst the struggle of survival in a big city, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between an unavailable girl and boy. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars.