Bombhaat is an Indian Telugu-language romantic science fiction film directed by Raghavendra Varma and produced by Vishwas Hannurkar under the Sucheta DreamWorks Productions banner.[2] The film is presented by K. Raghavendra Rao and the music is scored by Josh B.[3] The film stars Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, and Simran Choudary.