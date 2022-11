Not Available

The stars of the NBC musical drama series Smash reunite virtually for a special one-night-only streaming event featuring the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert. The concert, with songs from the NBC series Smash, and reunion will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis. The performance will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger.