Bombshells with Leva Bates: Mia Yim & Kennadi Brink

They weren’t gonna stay silent forever! The bright, sexy, strong, and charismatic stars of women’s wrestling now have a place to sound off on who they are, where they’ve been, and anything that comes up. Join host Leva Bates and hear their stories and see them in action too! This episode Leva chops it up with Mia Yim (TNA’s Jade) about making it on your own, superheroes, dating in the business, and more. See Mia in action and also meet young up and comer Kennadi Brink as she details training at Team 3D Academy.