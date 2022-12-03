Bombshells with Leva Bates: Santana Garrett & Kimber Lee

Not Available

They weren’t gonna stay silent forever! Two more dynamic lady stars are here with zany host Leva Bates for another edition of Bombshells! This time, Santana Garrett opens up on her journeys in the business and her many, many titles won along the way. Fans love her, the ladies want to work with her…and guys want to buy her used socks. True story, yo. Then the fiery Kimber Lee sits down with Leva and discusses the crossover from being a trained ballet dancer to ass-kicking lady worker.