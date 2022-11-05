Bon Jovi - An Evening With

Not Available

Keep the Faith: An Evening with Bon Jovi is a live concert that aired on MTV in late 1992 prior to the release of the band's then upcoming album Keep the Faith. The performance captures Bon Jovi in an intimate, "in the round" experience, performing acoustic and electric renditions of classic hits (Bon Jovi and non-Bon Jovi tracks), new material from Keep the Faith, and also behind the scenes footage. The show took place at the Kaufman's Studios Astoria in Queens, New York City in 1992, and released commercially in 1993. To date it is the only live home video that has not been re-issued on DVD. Track listing: With a Little Help From My Friends Love for Sale Lay Your Hands on Me Blaze of Glory Little Bit of Soul Brother Louie Bed of Roses Livin' on a Prayer Fever We Gotta Get Out of This Place It's My Life Wanted Dead or Alive I'll Sleep When I'm Dead Bad Medicine Keep the Faith