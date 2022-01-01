Bon Jovi: Because We Can Tour - Live From Cleveland

Not Available

Because We Can Tour, Cleveland, March 9th 2013 SETLIST: You Give Love a Bad Name Raise Your Hands Lost Highway Because We Can That's What the Water Made Me It's My Life Someday I'll Be Saturday Night What About Now Work for the Working Man We Got It Goin' On Keep the Faith Amen Bed of Roses I'll Be There for You Runaway We Weren't Born to Follow I'll Sleep When I'm Dead Wanted Dead or Alive Who Says You Can't Go Home Bad Medicine ENCORE: (You Want to) Make a Memory In These Arms Born to Be My Baby Have a Nice Day Livin' on a Prayer I Love This Town Always.